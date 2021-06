Cron went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Tuesday's loss to San Diego. Cron returned to the lineup after a 12-day absence caused by a back injury. He picked up where he left off prior to his trip to the injured list, notching his fourth multi-hit game over his past seven contests. After a slow start to the campaign, Cron has pushed his slash line up to a standout .309/.407/.515 on the season. He has five home runs and 15 RBI along with 18 runs scored.