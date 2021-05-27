Beer Zombies invade Summerlin

Have you missed out on your favourite beer festival this year and find yourself yearning to discover a varied selection of beers from throughout the land? With the disruption caused to beer festivals and pub openings you may have found yourself sticking to familiar local favourites rather than enjoying ales from further afield. To help expand your drinking choice and discover something new, we’ve put together this list, gathered from all corners of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, that showcase the very best of the nation’s brewing. With so many ace regional breweries deserving our attention we’ve had to think hard about what...