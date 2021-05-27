Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Beer Zombies invade Summerlin

By Al Mancini
reviewjournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beer Zombies have arrived in Summerlin, and they’re about to recruit members. The first stand-alone Beer Zombies Draft Room will open its doors this weekend in Downtown Summerlin. It will be the largest of the company’s local tasting rooms, and the first to feature its own food menu, developed by new chef/partner Marc Marrone. Saturday was expected to be the first official day of service.

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Sommelier#Beer Tap#Beer Tasting#Beer Cheese#Food Drink#Craft Beer#Space Rock#Cool People#Vintage Merchandise#Skinnyfats#Italian#Mott 32#Invade Summerlin#Downtown Summerlin#Craft Brewing Events#Beers#Collaborative Brews#Bartenders#Genuine Beer People#Cuisine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksMercury News

Brooks on Beer: The best picnic beer pairings

Now that things are finally opening up and we can enjoy warm days with family and friends, one of my favorite things to do is picnic or barbecue. Some parks are open for picnics, although some continue to have restrictions. But your backyard, grill and cooler is always there for you.
Kenosha, WIvisitkenosha.com

Cheese & Beer

Make no mistake; we take cheese and beer very seriously here in Wisconsin. Cheesehead hats and jokes aside, brewers and cheese producers are among the many artisans who help shape the culinary culture in our state. The Kenosha Area may be the very southeastern corner of dairyland, but we are proud to welcome travelers crossing over the Illinois border — and we greet guests with none other than cheese and beer!
Drinkscraftbeeraustin.com

Women in Beer

I am happy to announce that thanks to the ladies of the Austin chapter of the Pink Boots Society, I am bringing back the Women in Beer series. This edition features Paige Martin, Sales and Quality Manager for Second Pitch Beer Co. out of San Antonio, Texas. Describe your...
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

10 best British beers: Traditional brews, from ale to lager

Have you missed out on your favourite beer festival this year and find yourself yearning to discover a varied selection of beers from throughout the land? With the disruption caused to beer festivals and pub openings you may have found yourself sticking to familiar local favourites rather than enjoying ales from further afield. To help expand your drinking choice and discover something new, we’ve put together this list, gathered from all corners of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, that showcase the very best of the nation’s brewing. With so many ace regional breweries deserving our attention we’ve had to think hard about what...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Mask wars come to Sun City Summerlin

Sun City Summerlin resident Carol Liberty is, for one, fed up with all the to-do surrounding masks. “The whole thing — I’m just so over it,” said Liberty, as she walked her Chihuahua mix, Mikey, in the upscale Las Vegas community for active people 55 and older. Wearing a mask...
DrinksAlliance Review

Beer Cooler

In the cellar below my father’s business, Red’s Nite Club, is a walk-in beer cooler, a structure, maybe 7x7x7. Everything is metal, even the floor. The door has a handle you crank down to open. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s the bar remained cool all summer thanks to the monstrous...
Drinkskiss951.com

Busch Light Beer Releases Corn Beer Cans

Busch Light Beer is getting corny. Busch Beer is celebrating farmer with beer cans that look like an ear of corn. Busch introduced new 25 ounce cans designed to look like corn on the cob. The cans are available in 33 states. Busch is also helping farms with barns or...
Albany, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

Shot & a Beer program rewards vaccination with brewery beer

People age 21 and older who present proof of having received their first coronavirus vaccination from June 1 to 30 will receive a free beer from a list of a dozen breweries across the state (so far), including Argyle Brewing in Cambridge, Fort Orange Brewing in Albany and SingleCut North in Clifton Park. The style and glass size of the free beer is at the discretion of the brewery.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Beer Run: New Imperial Sours And India Pale Ales

Outback And Back ( San Diego/Monterey, CA) – AleSmith Brewing Company and their buddies at Alvarado Street Brewery are shaking things up with a new West Coast-style IPA inspired by faraway lands “down under.” Teeming with brightness that is curbed by an uber-dry finish, AleSmith/ Alvarado Street Oso Under is a 7% ABV West Coast-Style India Pale Ale that was crafted exclusively with Aussie and New Zealand hops.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Summerlin to celebrate National Trails Day

While Saturday is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, Summerlin’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, is...
Recipesbellyfull.net

Cheese Zombies

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. Cheese Zombies are pillowy soft, buttery bread rolls filled with gooey, cheesy goodness. Fresh and warm out of the oven, they are completely irresistible!. Other must make bread recipes include our Naan, Pizza Dough, and Popovers. Once I got over...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Dragons invading Jacksonville’s MOSH this Summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dragons invading Jacksonville this summer. The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) is showing off its newest temporary exhibit “the Lost World of Dragons.”. Nadia Iwanyshyn and her family love coming to MOSH during the summer. Normally they visit the dinosaurs but this year they’re getting a...
Las Vegas, NVnewhomesource.com

Castellana in Summerlin

Join the interest list now! Castellana will offer two-story homes located in Summerlin's Redpoint Village off of Far Hills Ave in Las Vegas. Be the first to hear about pricing, homes for sale, and our model grand opening by joining our interest list! Sales begin: Late June. Actual schools may...
Las Vegas, NVvegasmagazine.com

Missy Stewart Designs Works Its Magic On Summerlin Oasis

A contemporary chandelier from Avenue Lighting illuminates the living room, where couches from Vanguard Furniture offer seating. After deciding to retire in Las Vegas, a Houston couple tapped Missy Stewart Designs to craft their forever home, a midcentury modern oasis in Summerlin. Step inside. After enjoying life in Houston, a...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Roseman expands Summerlin real estate holdings with $29M purchase

Roseman University of Health Sciences has purchased an office building in Summerlin near two others it owns, giving it more space for its planned medical school. Roseman acquired the three-story building at 3755 Breakthrough Way, off Town Center Drive and the 215 Beltway, for $29 million, property records show. The...
Drinksjsfashionista.com

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers That Taste Like Beer

Sometimes I am not always in the mood for having a beverage with actual alcohol in it, but I still want to enjoy the fabulous taste of my favorite drinks. Whether you’re the designated driver, taking a break from alcohol, or just not in the mood, this post is for you. There are so many great beers that I love with such great flavor. Follow along as I list off The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers That I Adore.
Las Vegas, NVnewhomesource.com

Crystal Canyon in Summerlin Collection One

Crystal Canyon is NOW SELLING! Located in the newest Summerlin Village of Redpoint, Crystal Canyon will offer two Collections with six floorplans. Collection One will include three single-story floorplans ranging from 1,650 to 1,830 square feet. Collection Two will offer three two-story floorplans in the 2,300 to 2,400 square foot range. Whether you are starting out or slowing down, you are sure to find the home that fits you and your lifestyle right here at Crystal Canyon! Easy access to the 215 and all that Summerlin has to offer, including many parks, community centers, pools and miles of interconnected walking trails. Easy access to golf courses; public, private and charter schools; plus Downtown Summerlin with, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers and don't forget City National Arena - home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility. Take a look and find yourself at home, Crystal Canyon at Redpoint!