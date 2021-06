During an event Tuesday, Blaise Bucha, a PennDOT civil engineer supervisor, talked about an upcoming project that will affect motorists in Mercer and Venango counties, and how PennDOT is working to keep traffic flowing. He said from the Mercer County/ Venango County border to Exit 35 at Clintonville, there will be a resurfacing project, about six-anda half miles eastbound and […]