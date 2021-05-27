Cancel
Tennessee State

Six Tennessee Teachers Named State Finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

 14 days ago

National Awards Recognize Top STEM Educators Across Nation. Nashville, TN—Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that six Tennessee teachers have been named state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

