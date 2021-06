There is no doubt about it: Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta thrived off the shade Kenya Moore was giving. The reality star alum singlehandedly kept “StripperGate” alive both during the season and throughout the reunion specials. She also built-up alliances and attacked those of others. During that last reunion special though, Moore couldn’t help but throw a little more shade at the king himself, host Andy Cohen, otherwise known to the Atlanta women as “Silver Bullet.”