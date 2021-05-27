James Vaughan announces his retirement from football at the age of 32

Tranmere's James Vaughan has announced his retirement at the age of 32 (PA Wire)

Tranmere striker James Vaughan has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

Birmingham-born Vaughan, who became the youngest man to score a Premier League goal when he registered for Everton against Crystal Palace at the age of 16 years and 271 days in April 2005, has decided to call it a day after a succession of injuries.

He told the League Two club’s official website: “I think you get to a point when mentally and physically you know it’s time.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few months now and after the recent injuries, it just feels like now is the right time to move on to the next chapter of my life.

“It was a really difficult decision to make. Coming to Tranmere was perfect for me at this stage of my career and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The club, the fans and everyone around the place has treated me incredibly. The hardest part about retiring was knowing I wouldn’t be playing for Tranmere next season.”

Vaughan, who scored 22 times in all competitions for Rovers last season, emerged from the ranks at Everton before making a £2.5million switch to Norwich in May 2011, and has also had spells at Huddersfield, Birmingham, Bury, Sunderland, Wigan and Bradford.

In total, he has more than 400 career appearances and 120 goals to his name.