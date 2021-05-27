The Knicks absolutely need to start Derrick Rose in Game 3
It’s really a cosmetic label at this point, but there’s no doubt Derrick Rose should be in the starting lineup for the New York Knicks in Game 3 against the Hawks. The New York Knicks evened their first-round series with a 101-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, led by 26 points from Derrick Rose. The Sixth Man of the Year finalist went 9-for-21 from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point range as the Knicks rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit.fansided.com