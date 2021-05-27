Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Knicks absolutely need to start Derrick Rose in Game 3

By Brad Berreman
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s really a cosmetic label at this point, but there’s no doubt Derrick Rose should be in the starting lineup for the New York Knicks in Game 3 against the Hawks. The New York Knicks evened their first-round series with a 101-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, led by 26 points from Derrick Rose. The Sixth Man of the Year finalist went 9-for-21 from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point range as the Knicks rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit.

fansided.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
279K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Game#Pistons#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Knicks Elfrid Payton#The Game#3 Point Range#Heavy Minutes#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosting and Toasting

Lakers 101, Knicks 99 (OT): “Heartbreaker”

Sure, it would have been nice if the Knicks clinched their first postseason berth in seven years against the Lakers in Los Angeles, but in the end it’s probably okay that New York lost a nail-biter. SB Nation’s network went down late in the evening, so the P&T faithful couldn’t comment, and any human being with a job was deep in slumber by the time the final buzzer sounded in overtime.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks know their regular-season success vs. Hawks means very little

While the Knicks took all three meetings with the Hawks this season they are well aware that the playoffs present a different challenge. Atlanta is a different team, turning the season around with a 25-11 run (entering the final day of the season) after a coaching change put veteran Nate McMillan in charge.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns comfortable in Minnesota

Krawczynski: From what I can gather, there’s an appreciation that Towns has for what the organization has done in terms of helping him through all of the grief that he has suffered over this last year. He’s got D’Angelo Russell here, his good buddy. He really does like Anthony Edwards a lot. He kind of envisions himself as a big brother to Edwards and helping him along in his development. You never say never with these things. You’re always going to be watching this, but all the indications on the ground here in Minnesota is that Towns is comfortable here and he likes his surroundings. He obviously wants to win. He wants to get back to the playoffs.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Excellent performance off bench

Rose mustered 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 39 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers. Rose has been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hornets

On Saturday, the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets, and both teams have a lot to play for during their game. The good news for the Knicks is Derrick Rose, who had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, will play in the game. His status...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Knicks lose OT crusher to Lakers as playoff clinch will have to wait

LOS ANGELES — The Knicks’ playoff-clinching celebration will have to wait. The clincher got away — along with that one lost rebound. In a Hollywood heartbreaker, the Knicks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and the defending-champion Lakers showed their mettle by surviving a 101-99 overtime battle at Staples Center on Tuesday night.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Saturday

Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. After missing Thursday's game with an ankle sprain, Rose's status for Saturday is questionable. The veteran was posting impressive stats before the injury, averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his last six games.
BasketballHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAdarnews.com

Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are still missing LeBron James and are without a point guard, but Talen Horton-Tucker came up big when the defending NBA champions needed it. Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Lakers improved their hopes of...
BasketballPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Derrick Rose bloomed exactly when the Garden needed him to

Derrick Rose is no longer the man. But at least in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs series against the Atlanta Hawks, he was for the Knicks against the Atlanta Hawks. With their best player struggling and throwing enough bricks to build New York another arena while at the same time facing the bleak possibility of falling in a 0-2 hole despite being the higher seed in the series, the Knicks turned to Derrick Rose.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks: Derrick Rose’s redemption is complete

It is hard to be universally liked by NBA fans, but Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks is one of the rare exceptions. His up-and-down career to this point has been talked about enough and does not need to be rehashed here, but as the youngest league MVP in history and a Rookie of the Year winner, he is likely going to the Hall of Fame one day.
NBANewsday

Knicks beat Spurs, remain in sixth spot with two games to go

Tom Thibodeau isn’t going to celebrate. Not when there are still games to be played, opponents to get ready for and a million little contingencies to weigh. A day after the Knicks clinched their first playoff berth since 2013, their nose-to-the-grindstone coach seemed reluctant to weigh in on the magnitude of what his team had accomplished. Reluctant, that is, until someone asked if he can appreciate what a return to the postseason might mean to a young Knicks fan who has no memory of the Knicks’ previous glory days.
NBAFiveThirtyEight

The Knicks Are Getting More Than Their Money’s Worth From Their Veterans

For the first time in eight years, the New York Knicks will play in the postseason.1 After defeating the L.A. Clippers on Sunday afternoon, Coach of the Year contender Tom Thibodeau and the boys are 38-30 — good for a 55.9 winning percentage that will be the team’s third-best mark this millennium2 if it holds the rest of the way.
NBABleacher Report

Knicks' Derrick Rose out vs. Spurs Because of Ankle Injury

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will miss Thursday's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle, the team announced. Acquired via trade from the Detroit Pistons in February, Rose's performance level has been up and down since his return to New York. He's averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists while getting 26.9 minutes per game under coach Tom Thibodeau.