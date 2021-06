New Yorkers have a few delicacies they are passionate about, and one of them is most definitely coffee. Coffee has been in New York since the mid-1600s, though the area was then called New Amsterdam. It goes without saying that the state has more than its fair of delicious coffee shops. One that we are […] The post Enjoy The Best Coffee And Crepes At Peekskill Coffee In New York appeared first on Only In Your State.