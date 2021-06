Cooper Earns First 250 Class Win of Season with Second Colorado Triumph. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (June 5, 2021) – The second round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, featured one of the toughest challenges of the season with the series’ annual visit to the mile-high elevation of Thunder Valley Motocross Park. As the early title fights continued to take shape, another dramatic afternoon of action made for added intrigue as Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen captured his first 450 Class victory since 2019 and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper prevailed for his first 250 Class win of the season, and his second straight in Colorado.