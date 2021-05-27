Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to meat the moment
The sauce, the smoke and the sticky fingers are back. Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest for decades has acted as the unofficial kick-off to summer. Now the Northeast Ohio tradition, which returns May 28 through 31 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, has the honor of being one of the first large-scale in-person events for thousands of literally — and figuratively — hungry folks ready for a return to normalcy.www.news-herald.com