Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to meat the moment

After more than a year of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Lorain Palace Theater is ready for a comeback. Of course, the mainstay of Broadway never really went away. The Palace Theater board and staff complied with the shutdowns of March 2020, then reopened in a limited capacity with social distancing ordered to slow the spread of COVID-19, said board President Dan Kelley and Vice President Tyrone Howard. They spoke with board member Kevin Riley, and Executive Director Chris Pataky also described the state of the theater.