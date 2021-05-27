Cancel
Florida State

Antisemitic message found painted on the Florida Holocaust Museum

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. [WFLA] – A swastika and an antisemitic message were found painted on the side of the Florida Holocaust Museum, detectives said.

St. Petersburg police, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime, said someone spray painted a swastika in black along with the message, “Jews are guilty.”

Officers say they spotted the graffiti along the 1st Avenue South side of the museum around 4 a.m. while patrolling the area, WFLA reported.

City sanitation workers were called soon after police made the discovery to paint over the graffiti, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (727) 893-7780. You can also text a tip to TIP411 by including SPPD in your message.

The Florida Holocaust Museum is one of the largest Holocaust museums in the United States.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples woman accused of attacking ex-husband with machete

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples woman is accused of attacking her ex-husband with a machete after an argument Saturday. Fernande Petit-Frere, 51, was arrested just before 5 a.m. after deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrived to find...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation unfolds at Sarasota shopping center

SARASOTA, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a popular Sarasota shopping center around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said two cars were seen exchanging gunfire at the 200 block of Cattlemen Road in the University Town Center area, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
Saint Augustine, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mother of teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey arrested for tampering with evidence

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WTLV) – The mother of the teen accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Florida turned herself in Saturday for tampering with evidence. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Crystal Smith, Aiden Fucci’s mother, was arrested for tampering with evidence and is being held on $25,000 bond. Fucci, 14, is accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, NBC affiliate WTLV said.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man throws 2-month-old baby at deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who led authorities on a 40-minute-long chase threw an infant that was in his car at deputies. John Henry James III, 32, is facing several felony charges including aggravated battery on an officer, battery, reckless driving, aggravated child abuse, and resisting arrest with violence.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

In St. Petersburg, a focus on Florida artists

ST. PETERSBURG — Exhibitions featuring Florida artists are heating up this summer in Tampa Bay, and showing just how much creativity and talent our state boasts. “Fresh Squeezed 5″ at the Morean Arts Center is one such show. The annual exhibition was originally conceived five years ago to showcase emerging Florida artists. Since five years is a milestone, there is also a companion exhibition happening now, “Juicy: Fresh Work by the Artists of Fresh Squeezed 1 thru 4.”