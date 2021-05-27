State mask mandate to be lifted June 28

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Last week, the country reached a pandemic milestone: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that vaccinated people generally no longer have to wear masks indoors. While many Americans rejoiced at the prospect of maskless trips to the grocery store and the post office, some parents were worried. With just a few weeks remaining in the school year, would school districts lift mask mandates for vaccinated students and teachers until summer vacation begins? So intense was the confusion that on Saturday, the CDC issued a clarification that strongly recommended school districts keep mandates in place. That’s largely because a sizable portion of American children aren’t fully protected from catching and spreading COVID-19. Elementary school students aren’t even yet eligible to be vaccinated. Although the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for 12- to 15-year-olds a few weeks ago, those children have only had time to receive their first dose.