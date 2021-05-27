Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State mask mandate to be lifted June 28

Derrick
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced this morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

www.thederrick.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#State Law#U S Law#Regulations#State Department#Health Care Law#Pennsylvanians#Cdc#Vaccines Gov#The Department Of Health#June#Rule#Population#Public Transportation#Vaccination Locations#Workplace Guidance#Doses#Acting Secretary Beam#Vaccine Finder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthportcitydaily.com

Gov. Cooper drops mask requirement for unvaccinated, some rules still apply

North Carolina residents — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — will no longer be required to wear masks in public. Governor Roy Cooper announced a new executive order Friday afternoon, dropping the state’s mask requirement for all North Carolinians. The indoor mask requirement still applies to public transportation, childcare centers, schools,...
Educationcoladaily.com

Governor issues order to end mask mandates in public schools, cities

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order late Tuesday afternoon which gives parents the power to decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools across the state. It goes into effect immediately. According to the statement from the governor's office, McMaster has directed DHEC to create a form...
Public HealthWUKY

Kentucky Restrictions, Mask Mandate To Mostly End In June

Coinciding with new CDC guidance, Governor Andy Beshear will be lifting the state’s mask mandate and allowing all businesses to return to full capacity next month. Karyn Czar reports. Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s coronavirus-related capacity restrictions, as well as the state’s mask mandate, will largely end on June 11....
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

McMaster order bans vaccine passports, school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – South Carolinians will have a lot more choices on how they handle the COVID-19 pandemic after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that prevents vaccine passports and mask mandates in government buildings and schools. Parents of South Carolina schoolchildren will be allowed to sign a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Senate bill would ban emergency orders requiring coronavirus vaccine for kids

Pending legislation in the Michigan Senate would ban state and local health departments from requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine under emergency public health orders. Senate Bill 457, sponsored by Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, would prevent the Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for minors, according to a news release from Theis’ office.
Public HealthMother Jones

Flouting CDC Guidance, Some Schools Are Lifting Mask Mandates

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Last week, the country reached a pandemic milestone: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that vaccinated people generally no longer have to wear masks indoors. While many Americans rejoiced at the prospect of maskless trips to the grocery store and the post office, some parents were worried. With just a few weeks remaining in the school year, would school districts lift mask mandates for vaccinated students and teachers until summer vacation begins? So intense was the confusion that on Saturday, the CDC issued a clarification that strongly recommended school districts keep mandates in place. That’s largely because a sizable portion of American children aren’t fully protected from catching and spreading COVID-19. Elementary school students aren’t even yet eligible to be vaccinated. Although the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for 12- to 15-year-olds a few weeks ago, those children have only had time to receive their first dose.
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Governor Edwards Lifts Louisiana School Mask Mandate

Yesterday, May 25, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was lifting more of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions in a new proclamation. Starting today, the statewide mask mandate requiring students wear masks in class or at school programs and events has been lifted. However, decisions on whether or not to require masks on their campuses was left up to local school districts.
Public Healthnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Governor Signs Updated Public Health Emergency Order Ending Most Restrictions

Following months of improvement in COVID-19 hospitalizations and with nearly three million vaccine doses administered, Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday signed an updated public health emergency order that removes all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. This week, Louisiana hit its lowest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the very early days of the pandemic.
Public Healthcoloradopolitics.com

In wake of new mask order, who needs to keep covered up?

Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that the general public is no longer required to wear masks, in line with new guidance released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, the CDC specifically said that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks anymore in most...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, May 25 he would be ending most of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions in a new proclamation that will go into effect on Wednesday, May 26. Gov. Edwards also said he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate that requires students...
Public Healthmountaintimes.info

All Covid restrictions to be removed soon

Vaccinating 80% of the state’s eligible population may be achieved this week, the governor says. Governor Phil Scott announced at the Friday, May 21, press conference that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population — those age 12 and older — have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove its remaining health restrictions.
Healthwlea.net

State Health Dept Changes Mask Rules For Students K-12

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement yesterday on the state Department of Health’s planned changes to mask guidance for K–12 schools:. “Announcing on a Friday afternoon that masks will now be optional for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools starting Monday — with...
Public HealthArkansas Online

State's active covid cases rise, but stay below 2,000 threshold

New cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas outpaced recoveries by 35 on Saturday, raising the total number of active cases to 1,781. State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha, however, said it was “very encouraging” that active cases remained below 2,000 for a full week. The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday recorded...