Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Choosing between dairy milk and plant-based beverages

observerxtra.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR MAYO CLINIC: Since I was a kid, I’ve been drinking milk with breakfast and dinner as my primary beverage. But looking in the grocery store coolers these days, there are so many options other than cow’s milk. Are plant-based milks like soy or almond milk healthier options?. ANSWER: Dairy...

observerxtra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Milk#Milk Products#Food Drink#Plant Based Diet#Dairy Products#Mayo Clinic#Nutrition Facts#The Observer#Plant Based Beverages#Milk Healthier Options#Milk Sugar#Plant Based Milks#Traditional Almond Milk#Unsweetened Soy Milk#Nonfat Skim Milk#Healthy Fats#Nutritional Information#Healthy Choices#Protein Content#Sugars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Numilk is Bringing Plant-Based Milk to Your Home and Cafe

Plant-based milks are becoming a popular alternative to dairy-based options both for health reasons and environmental concerns; producing dairy milk results in three times more gas emissions than plant-based alternatives and requires nine times more land. Coconut, almond, soy, and oat are among the most common plant-based milks but there are other varieties available from hemp, pea, cashew, quinoa, macadamia, rice, flax, and even hazelnut. Numilk is bringing the benefits of plant-based milks to your home and to your café. Initially, the company started with large kiosks in supermarkets that allowed customers to make their own milk. Now Numilk is bringing that convenience to the home. They’ve developed an appliance that produces plant-based milk from the pouches similar to a Nespresso machine. The pouches only contain organic, pure, whole food without any preservatives, processed, sweeteners, gums, or fillers and produces 16oz for the consumer version; the industrial version forcafés produces 32oz. Numilk is currently taking pre-orders starting at $149 with the retail price expected to be $299 at launch. The team recently appeared on Shark Tank and closed $2M in funding from Mark Cuban.
Agriculturehoards.com

Dairy Defined: Dairy a Key to Your Plant-Based Diet

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. In diet, as in life, extreme approaches seldom achieve the best outcomes. That’s why vegan diets, which eschew all animal products, so often lead to negative outcomes – it’s an extreme approach to eating, just like other unbalanced diets that stack up too heavily on some nutrients and not others.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant Ingredient Blend Beverages

The Good Karma Plantmilk is being launched by the brand in the US market to offer consumers a new option when it comes to plant-based refreshments. The drink is made with a blend of oat, flax and peas, which is reported to offer a flavor and texture experience that is perfectly creamy. The product comes in three flavor options inclusion Vanilla, Original and Chocolate.
AgriculturePosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Danone Partners with a Plant-Based Company to Expand Non-Dairy Offerings

California-based alternative protein company TerViva recently signed a deal with the dairy giant Danone to produce new plant-based products. The growing company uses oil sourced from Pongamia trees to create a plant-based protein, trees that are part of the pea family, producing a golden, thick oil with a neutral taste. The Pongamia-based company managed to raise $54 million dollars in its last investment round in 2020.
LifestyleRunnersWorld

9 best dairy-free milks for post-run recovery

Whether you’re vegan or thinking of going dairy-free, we’ve looked at the nutritional data to see which are the best milk alternatives for runners. Best fortified coconut milk: Alpro Coconut Long Life Milk. Best fortified oat milk for coffee: Oatly Oat Drink Barista Edition. Best coconut milk for chai tea:...
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Summer Soups

Often in the summertime, we are looking for something quick and easy to have for lunch or dinner—something that we can whip up quickly, that is not too heavy, and doesn’t have us working over a hot stove in the sweltering heat. Soup is always a great go-to when time...
AgriculturePosted by
Y105

More Consumers Are Clicking “Add to Cart” on Plant-Based Milk & Creamers

The trend in plant-based consumption is not going away, as more Americans choose to buy non-dairy milk and meat alternatives than ever, a report released today by Instacart found. One in three shoppers purchases plant-based meat or milk products regularly, and the trend spans all ages and demographics, as the desire for plant-based milks and alternative meats continue to expand.
NutritionTrendHunter.com

Organic Plant-Based Protein Powders

Truvani's plant-based protein powder is made with organic ingredients. The brand's collection of protein powder supplements includes four delicious flavors. Consumers can also opt for Truvani's newest products, Protein + Energy and Protein + Green, for an added health kick. The USDA-certified organic products are available in Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut...
AgriculturePosted by
The Press

Fastest growing plant-based meat & milk brands

Instacart Releases New "Plant Power" Trends Report Examining The Mainstream Consumer Migration To Plant-Based Products. SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today released its "Plant Power" report, a new data-driven examination of the mainstream consumer migration to plant-based alternatives. According to Instacart sales data, one in three Instacart customers has purchased a plant-based meat or milk product. Further, according to a recent Instacart survey conducted by The Harris Poll, when asked about the grocery and food habits adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic that they'll keep for the long term, 30% of survey respondents said they plan to continue eating healthier by preparing lighter, plant-based meals.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Why Oat Milk Is Creamier Than Other Non-Dairy Milks

Oat milk has been in the news quite a bit recently as its popularity surges. Oatly, a Swedish company that makes the plant-based milk, made its stock market debut in May, and after a strong opening, is currently valued at $12.5 billion, as confirmed by The Motley Fool. Oatly is just one of many alternative-milk companies vying for a share in the rapidly expanding market, with oat milk in general now taking up 14% of sales in the nut milk retail market.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sausage Patties

The Jackfruit Company Jack and Annie's plant-based sausage patties are made with minimally processed jackfruit as an alternative to conventional meatless options. Jackfruit is listed as the first ingredient in the patties and the use of the sustainable, regenerative crop helps to support farming families. The savory breakfast sandwiches are...
Agriculturejust-food.com

Plant-based priorities – dairy companies also in dairy-free

In the same way that large meat companies are increasingly offering plant-based protein alternatives, the world’s leading dairy businesses, or food majors with a significant position in dairy, are becoming ever more involved in providing dairy-free alternatives. This is not about turning their back on dairy products but an understanding...
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Seed Kits

Alpha Foods makes plant-based proteins that can be enjoyed as breakfast burritos, nuggets, strips, burgers and more, and the company wants to remind consumers of the link between products and the earth with its seed kits. The newest campaign from Alpha Foods gives people the chance to sprout everything from onions and garlic to sunflowers, bringing attention to some of the wholesome ingredients that go into making its plant-powered products.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spicy Plant-Based Wraps

Beyond Meat and KFC China partnered to create a plant-based wrap version of the chain's famous beef wrap. The all-new Plant-Based Spicy Beef Wrap is made with vegan Beyond Meat, lettuce, tomato salad and mayonnaise, all of which is wrapped in a pentagonal-shaped wrap. Free from cholesterol and packed with more than 12 grams of plant-based protein, the plant-based wrap is said to share "the succulent mouthfeel and delicious flavor similar to that of beef that fans have come to expect."
Ice CreamNIH Director's Blog

Dairy Deconstructor: How an Enzyme Enables Milk Digestion

Did you know that the lack of a single enzyme is responsible for lactose intolerance, a common condition that causes people to have trouble digesting milk? Fortunately, the enzyme is available in an over-the-counter pill for lactose-intolerant people who want to enjoy dairy products. Enzymes are molecules—almost always proteins—that speed up chemical reactions by reducing the amount of energy needed for the reactions to proceed. Without them, many processes in our bodies would essentially grind to a halt.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Plant-Based Cheeses

The Very Good Food Co. relaunched its line of plant-based cheese under a new brand called The Very Good Cheese Co. and it shares five new cheese alternatives inspired by popular styles. There are two cheddar flavors, a dill and Havarti style cheese, smoked gouda and pepper jack, all of which are made with fermented cashews.