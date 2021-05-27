Virtual care making a difference in mental and behavioral health

The novel coronavirus has brought about a drastic change in the way that the entire world, and in essence, humanity functions. Gone are the days when you could just safely go and hug someone. Even the most basic human interactions have become risky. Just going to see a loved one and spending time with them is now akin to rolling the dice of Covid 19. You never know if you are going to get infected or not. What with the lockdowns the world over and the implementation of social distancing, we can safely say that humanity is going through one of its roughest patches yet.