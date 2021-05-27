Virtual care making a difference in mental and behavioral health

Family Care Center is an award-winning, comprehensive behavioral health care facility operating as a one-stop shop for mental health. The center provides a wide range of services under one roof: child therapy, individual and group counseling, medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and more. With four locations, an upcoming fifth, and telehealth services, Family Care Center is accessible to those across the Springs. Established in 2016 by an Army veteran, the center is uniquely qualified to offer services to military and veteran families, as the staff includes several veterans and military spouses.