The Waconia baseball team split a doubleheader with their first round playoff opponent, defeating Marshal 5-3 before losing 6-1. The Wildcats made the most of three hits and eight walks in the first game of the doubleheader, scoring five runs while stealing five bases and tallying three doubles. Karson Dobmeier stole three bases and scored twice, while Tate Wischnack scored twice with three walks and a steal. Jorge Toledo also had a walk and a steal in the win.