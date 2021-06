How 1938 offered Britain a chance to confront Hitler — and why it failed to do so. In — Britain today, Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s policy of appeasement during the 1930s has become synonymous with the rise of Hitler’s Germany and the outbreak of the Second World War. The word ‘appeasement’ is now somewhat of a slur — with the phrase instantly bringing back memories of the failure of Britain and France to stand firm against an increasingly assertive Germany between 1933–1939.