Track and field teams show off at state championships
The high school state championship track and field competitions were held May 13-15 and, once they were complete, a lot of hardware came back to Oconee County. There were multiple Georgia High School Association state championships and several top five finishes across the teams from Oconee County High School, North Oconee High School, Prince Avenue Christian School and Athens Academy. The state competition results concluded a wildly successful year for the area's track and field teams.