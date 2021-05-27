Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oconee County, GA

Track and field teams show off at state championships

By Justin Hubbard
Oconee Enterprise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school state championship track and field competitions were held May 13-15 and, once they were complete, a lot of hardware came back to Oconee County. There were multiple Georgia High School Association state championships and several top five finishes across the teams from Oconee County High School, North Oconee High School, Prince Avenue Christian School and Athens Academy. The state competition results concluded a wildly successful year for the area’s track and field teams.

www.oconeeenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconee County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Oconee County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Shot Put#State Championships#Home Field#North Pole#North Oconee High School#The Athens Academy#Titans#Stephenson High School#Chance Cross#Warriors#The Lady Warriors#Athens Academy#Wolverines#Lady Spartans#Home State Titles#4x800 Meter Relay Team#110 Meter Hurdles#Class Aaaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Oconee County, GAOconee Enterprise

Warriors win thriller in PKs

Editor's Note: The Warriors fell to Westminster 3-0 in the Final Four round of the Class AAA state playoffs after this story was submitted for publication. It would not be the late rounds of the playoffs if there wasn’t some suspense. The Oconee County High School boys soccer team unintentionally...
Stephens County, GAwnegradio.com

Four Indians Named All-Region

The Stephens County Indians baseball team placed 4 players on the Region 8-AAA All-Region Team. Those players include junior pitcher Ayden Garmon, junior outfielder Carson Worley, and infielders Cruz Mullinix a junior, and Ben Stowe a sophomore. In addition, junior Garrett Pless, and seniors Mason Roberts, and Ian Rumsey were...
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Lady Devils end season with 4-0 loss in Elite 8 playoff game

The Region 2-AAA Champion Jackson Lady Devils saw their soccer season end in the Elite 8 of the state playoffs on May 4, losing on a rainy field in Watkinsville, 4-0, to Oconee County, the Region 8-AAA Champions. "Our loss to Oconee still hurts," said coach Clyde Newman. "It's great...