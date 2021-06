The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped a crime spree that began in Wisconsin with the capture of the two subjects Friday in Clermont. On May 7, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Prairie Du Chien Police Department of a stolen enclosed trailer and other stolen items, including two lawn tractors, and a 9mm pistol. The PDCPD reported that after putting pictures of the suspects out on Facebook and identifying them, they had received a tip that the truck and trailer involved were spotted in Clermont, near the Brick City Inn.