Watertown, MN

Royals earn walk-off winner

By James Stitt
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Watertown-Mayer baseball team capped off a busy week in exciting fashion, earning a walk-off win in extra innings to defeat Dassel-Cokato 2-1 Saturday. The Royals needed a lot of hits to manufacture two runs, but got the timely hits to earn the winner in the eighth inning. Connor Donovan, Elliott Maas and Andrew Moynagh loaded the bases with three singles to start the eighth inning, then Wyatt McCabe delivered the walk-off winner with an RBI single. McCabe also score the other run in the game, hitting a lead-off single, stealing second and scoring on an error in the fourth inning to put the Royals up 1-0.

