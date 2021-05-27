Cancel
Oconee, GA

Titans earn dual state championships

By George Zeliff
Oconee Enterprise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Oconee High School won its fifth and sixth golf state championships in program history last Tuesday, May 18. Both the boys and girls teams won their third title, and for the first time ever, the Titans claimed each in the same year. The Titans won the school’s first golf...

