Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Mayor Raises Pride Flag At Miners Hospital In Celebration of Pride Month

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Park City raised the first pride flag in Utah this year in celebration of Pride Month. Park City Mayor Andy Beerman raised the pride flag at Miners Hospital, in front of around 30 LGBTQIA members and allies. Park City formed task force for the group earlier this year to give...

www.kpcw.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Pride Flag#Community#Transgender People#Miners Hospital#Lgbtqia#Pending City Council#Mayor#Pink#Pastel Blue#Color#Signage#Executive Assistant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - June 14, 2021

( 02:40) The Utah School Readiness Board has approved more than $12 million in grant applications for the upcoming 2021-22 school year as Carolyn Murray reports. ( 06:22) Park City Municipal Water Resources Manager Jason Christensen has information about the city's water conservation efforts. ( 20:47) Rick Brough's update from...
Utah StatePosted by
KPCW

Utah Avoids Spike In COVID-19 Cases After Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

COVID-19 cases have stayed low in Utah despite Memorial Day weekend celebrations two weeks ago. And even with the return to outdoor celebrations like Memorial Day, Utah didn’t see a dramatic spike in cases, according to infectious disease expert at Intermountain Healthcare Eddie Stenejhem. "In my mind, Memorial Day was...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local Reservoirs Have Only Received 3% of Regular Snowmelt, Say Officials

With Utah experiencing record-setting drought conditions before the summer even starts, water restrictions have been put in place across the state in order to compensate. With over 90% of Utah experiencing what is considered ‘extreme drought,’ Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a drought state of emergency in May and announced this week that state entities would reduce their watering to twice a week.
Texas StatePosted by
KPCW

A Texas Bakery Got Hate Mail Over Pride Cookies. Then The Community Rallied Behind It

An East Texas bakery is being inundated with orders, supportive messages and donations after revealing it faced backlash over its colorful cookies celebrating Pride Month. The owners of Lufkin-based Confections unknowingly set off the chain of bittersweet events last Wednesday, when they posted a Facebook photo advertising their heart-shaped, rainbow-iced cookies and calling for "More LOVE" and "Less hate."
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Summit County Council Approves Neighborhood Mixed-use Zone

After months of discussion, the Summit County Council finally approved the proposed neighborhood mixed-use zone at its meeting on Wednesday. The approval of the new zone occurred relatively quickly in the middle of the council’s long, busy agenda. The vote was 4 to 1 with a dissenting vote from Roger Armstrong.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Olympic Athletes Join Salt Lake City’s Games Committee

The Salt Lake City-Utah Olympic Games Committee announced is expanding its board as it focuses on a bid to bring back the Games in 2030 or 2034. The committee on Wednesday named four-time Olympian Catherine Raney Norman, 40, as its new chair. The committee also named two highly decorated athletes and Park City residents – long-time local Ted Ligety and newcomer Lindsey Vonn - as new board members.
Posted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah Statengtnews.com

Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers. “We’re honored...
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...