Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

NEW! Live Online AA Degree Program

eicc.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents have never had more flexibility in scheduling than they have right now thanks to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ new Live Online AA Degree Program. Beginning this fall, you can earn your AA Degree entirely through Live Online classes. Combining the ability to take classes from home, or anywhere you have internet access, with real, live, instructors, Live Online classes give you the best of both worlds; online instruction with real-time instructor and classmate interaction.

www.eicc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Davenport, IA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Degree#Online Students#Live Online Classes#Online Instruction#Online Assignments#Classroom#Scheduling#Fully Online Classes#Internet Access#Whichever Format#Financial Aid#Worlds#Fall#Home#Drive#Time#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Scott County, IAnorthscottpress.com

Community support for Post Prom

"The North Scott Post Prom committee would like to thank our generous and supportive community for helping to ensure the safety of our students at the event on May 1, 2021 ..." This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Scott County, IAnorthscottpress.com

North Scott schools hire nine new special ed teachers

North Scott school board members hired nine special education teachers over the past two months, part of an effort to fill 10 vacancies caused by promotions and staff moving elsewhere. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...