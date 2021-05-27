NEW! Live Online AA Degree Program
Students have never had more flexibility in scheduling than they have right now thanks to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ new Live Online AA Degree Program. Beginning this fall, you can earn your AA Degree entirely through Live Online classes. Combining the ability to take classes from home, or anywhere you have internet access, with real, live, instructors, Live Online classes give you the best of both worlds; online instruction with real-time instructor and classmate interaction.www.eicc.edu