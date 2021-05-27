Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School board meetings could be less dull, more inclusive

By Jill Kimball-Brown
Futurity
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanging the format of school board meetings may boost trust and engagement, especially among low-income groups and people of color, research finds. Schools in the United States are set to receive $123 billion in federal pandemic relief funding. Across the country, parents and school administrators are debating whether to teach critical race theory. And Americans are bitterly divided in their opinions about how and when to resume in-person instruction following rising rates of vaccination against COVID-19.

www.futurity.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#School Administrators#School Districts#Brown University#Board Of Education#Community Schools#Public Schools#School Boards#Americans#School Board Meetings#Public Meetings#School Board Members#Upcoming Meetings#Discursive Meetings#Respectful Dialogue#Students#In Person Instruction#Inclusivity#Student Performance#Low Income Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Public allowed in person at School Board meetings

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members will soon start meeting in person again, and some members of the public will be able to attend. The change comes after an advisory opinion from the Minnesota Department of Administration Data Practices Office (DPO) stating that local governments cannot meet in person while only allowing community members to view meetings electronically.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

School Board reconsiders virtual meetings

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are expected to soon decide whether they will meet in person, virtually or a mix of both. During their previous discussion of the topic at the May 6 meeting, the majority of board members appeared to support providing a virtual option, and the board unanimously tabled taking action. Their conversation at the May 6 meeting and upcoming May 20 meeting follow the Minnesota Department of Administration Data Practices Office (DPO) releasing an advisory opinion stating that the Open Meeting Law (OML) does not allow public entities to hold in-person meetings while limiting community members to attending electronically.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Actions at school board meeting a brave form of civil disobedience

You are entitled to your opinion, but I disagree with your thumbs down assessment of the recent Helena School Board meeting. It seems the actions of the public that night could be viewed as a brave and effective form of civil disobedience. The fact is that parents have been voicing...
Wauseon, OHCrescent-News

Wauseon school board tackles multiple meetings

WAUSEON – The Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education was busy, hearing two presentations and an administrative reports during a long session on Monday. The board also heard reports from Poggemeyer Design Group on the Primary School roofing project and from Dynamix Energy Services on the districts energy upgrades throughout the buildings.
Walkerton, INmax983.net

John Glenn School Board to Meet Tonight

The John Glenn School Board members are anticipated to take action on several items when they meet tonight. They will look at approving summer school staff at the Elementary School and approve any other positions for summer school at the corporation. They will review information and make a decision on a recommendation to create new positions. The board members will also approve Social Studies material, restroom renovations at Urey Middle School, and overnight trips for athletics and FFA.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn school board changes Wednesday meeting time, place

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will meet this week to verify results of budget voting and school board member elections that are being held Tuesday. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. The vote verification...
Schuylkill County, PAReading Eagle

Dispute over masks derails Blue Mountain School Board meeting

Parents protested the required wearing of masks at the Blue Mountain School Board meeting, Thursday, May 13 by refusing to put on masks and refusing to leave. About 20 unmasked parents entered the auditorium for the meeting, held the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was permissible for vaccinated individuals to unmask indoors and outdoors.
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

Madison School Board to hold special Monday meeting

The Madison School Board has scheduled a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday to consider hiring a new instrumental band director to instruct middle and high school students. The school board members plan to meet in the combined library for the middle and high schools to discuss hiring Terrence...
Polk County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Atkins, Barnette receive well wishes during final school board meeting

Emotions and kind words took up part of the final meeting of the Polk County Board of Education before the end of the 2020-2021 school year. It also served as the final meeting for two special women, one who has come through the school district to take on leadership roles, and another who has been there to support her throughout it.
Akron, COakronnewsreporter.com

Akron School Board holds last meeting of school year

Akron School Board met Tuesday evening with all members present. Mrs. Reid and Mr. Hill joined students from their second grade classrooms at the School Board meeting Tuesday night. Students presented their stories from the book they published this year to the board. Second grade presenters included Corbyn Vogt, Aydan Koch, Jaxyn Woods, Flynn Peterson, and Maddox Reid. The students dedicated their books to their parents.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

Palm Beach County School Board meets on face masks

The Palm Beach County School Board discussed the controversial measure regarding masks in schools during a heated and contentious meeting Wednesday evening. Protests on both sides were held by parents outside the meeting beforehand. There was an enhanced police presence and security measures outside and inside the building, a move...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Group plans mask policy protest at Nassau County School Board meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Schools are reevaluating mask mandates for students after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that masks shouldn’t be required for vaccinated people in most indoor settings. But, after some confusion, the CDC clarified its position Saturday saying that masks and physical distancing should...
Tampa, FLWMNF

“Unmask Our Kids” Demonstration at Hillsborough School Board Meeting

Tuesday evening, approximately 60 to 70 adults and children attended a demonstration on Kennedy Blvd. They voiced their opposition to mask requirements for students. Many of the demonstrators also spoke before the School Board. Reasons for their opposition varied from impaired learning, health and psychological harms, as well as demands for parental rights to decide for their children. Many questioned the science that mandated the use of masks. Others questioned the dangers of Covid 19 in children.
Politicstheorcasonian.com

School Board has agenda ready for Thursday ZOOM meeting

The Orcas Island School District School Board will be hosting their meetings in-person in The School Cafeteria AND online VIA ZOOM. Public health guidelines in response the Covid-19 pandemic will be followed. In-person attendees will be expected to sign in with their names and contact information prior to entering the space; as, in the event of a Covid-19 exposure SJC Public Health will need the information. The room capacity for the School Cafeteria is currently limited to 75 people total.
PoliticsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Public behavior at school board meetings is embarrassing

I watch the Spotsylvania School Board meetings online, and recently the public comments have become nothing more than a sideshow of people screaming, yelling and threatening other people. It concerns me, because these meetings are supposed to be about our kids. I usually see kids at these meetings, and they...
Educationdeltanewsweb.com

Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Board Mission Statement: We inspire students to achieve their personal best. 2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement -We inspire students to achieve their personal best. 1. Finalize and implement a Strategic Plan. 2. Analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities. 3. Enhance the Home School Program to include...
Educationwillmarradio.com

BOLD School Board meeting Tuesday to discuss candidates for superintendent

(Olivia MN-) The BOLD School Board will be meeting on today from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. in the District Office, Olivia. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct interviews for a new superintendent of schools. The board will then meet at 5 at the Olivia Media Center to discuss candidates and interviews with the community, staff and student committee. And the board meets again at 6 to discuss the candidates and the interviews. Current BOLD Superintendent Dale Brandsoy is retiring at the end of June.
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

Learning recovery plan, new community ed director and more from the River Falls School Board meeting

The River Falls School Board met last night for over three hours to discuss the Learning Recovery Plan, hear from the District Equity, Inclusivity and Diversity committee, host dialogue with the community surrounding COVID-19 measures and more. Learning Recovery Plan. Jennifer Peterson, director of academic services and virtual/e-school program coordinator...