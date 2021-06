During National Safe Boating Week, Miami-Dade County Parks urges boaters to be safety conscious for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and beyond. National Safe Boating Week is underway. Boaters are encouraged to get their vessels “water-ready,” making sure all equipment is in serviceable condition and that life jackets are on board. Among the things to keep in mind before heading out to launch is that this popular boating weekend can easily translate into long lines, long wait times and lack of parking.