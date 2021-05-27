LEGAL NOTICE TOWNSHIP OF ACME NOTICE OF HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the ACME TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Regular Meeting on June 14, 2021 by TELEPHONIC CONFERENCE (zoom) in the interest of health, safety, and welfare at 7 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO PHYSICAL MEETING LOCATION. The meeting information is as follows: 1. Call in number: 1-312-626-6799 2. Enter Meeting ID: 842 6400 0966 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84264000966 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kEqHKKOTV The meeting will consider the following amendments to the Acme Township Zoning Ordinance: Zoning Ordinance Amendment 053 - Adult Use Marihuana Establishments in the C: Corridor Commercial District, B4: Material Warehouse&Processing District, AG: Agricultural District, and Article 9 Special Use Requirements Section 6.11 B-4 Material Warehouse and Processing District: Use permitted by right: Three (3) Adult Use Marihuana Grower Three (3) Adult Use Marihuana Processor Three (3) Adult Use Marihuana Secure Transporter Three (3) Adult Use Marihuana Retailer Three (3) Adult Use Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility Section 6.12.3 A-1: Agricultural District Use permitted by special use permit: Subject to section 9.1 (special use general standards). Two (2) Adult Use Marihuana Grower. Subject also to the requirements of Section 9.29. Two (2) Adult Use Marihuana Processor. Subject also to the requirements of Section 9.30. Section 6.6.4.1 Regulated Uses C: Commercial Corridor District Use permitted by right: One (1) Adult Use Marihuana Retailer Sections 9.29 Adult Use Marihuana Grower&9.30 Adult Use Marihuana Processor include: Special use requirements for the agricultural district: The purpose of these sections is to permit and regulate adult use marihuana grower and processor establishments in Acme Township- and protect health, safety, and welfare. An adult use marihuana grower and processor must satisfy the general standards of section 9.1, the specific requirements of these Sections (setback requirements, wastewater disposal, buffering, etc.) and all other requirements of the Acme Township Zoning Ordinance and Acme Township Adult Use Marihuana Licensing Ordinance. Copies of the entire proposed Amendment 053 are available for inspection are available on the Acme Township website www.acmetownship.org under the current meeting minutes tab - click the link to the June 14th Planning Commission Public Hearing Materials. All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard at public hearings before the Planning Commission. After each public hearing, the Planning Commission may or may not deliberate and take action. Any recommendation from the Planning Commission will go before the Township Board for final determination. Copies of the zoning ordinance and are available by request; written comments will be accepted until June 14th at 4:00 p.m. and may be directed to: Lindsey Wolf, Planning&Zoning Administrator 6042 Acme Rd, Williamsburg, MI 49690, (231)938-1350, zoning@acmetownship.org If you are planning to attend and require any special assistance, please notify Cathy Dye, Township Clerk, within 24 hours of the meeting at 938-1350. May 27, 2021-1T567359.