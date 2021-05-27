DOJ: Fort Myers cocaine trafficker to spend 11 years in prison

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 36-year-old Fort Myers man who was planning on selling more than 500 grams of cocaine was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, officials said.

Edgar Vazquez was driving on Colonial Boulevard in September 2018 when he was pulled over by a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic violation, according to a release from the Florida Department of Justice.

During the traffic stop, a drug-sniffing K9 detected drugs in the car, leading deputies to find approximately 500 grams of cocaine, according to the DOJ.

When deputies were searching Vazquez’s house, they found an additional 700 grams of cocaine, cash and a loaded gun, the release said.

Investigators with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked this case. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Simon Eth and David Sullivan.