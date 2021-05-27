Jack Porter selected for Washington High School Hall of Fame

Jun. 5—WATERFORD — High school senior Jack Lange does a lot. In sum, he creates, performs and competes. But that's just the short of it. Lange, who will soon graduate Waterford High School and move on to the University of Connecticut, is in the top 10% of his class. He's preparing for a career in engineering/robotics and has built multiple robots. He's been an athlete in football, cross country, track and wrestling at different points in his high school career, and he's been wrestling since he was in first grade. He is a thespian who has acted in school plays and musicals. He is a videographer. He is a journalist. What could possibly be the unifying theme of these activities?