Jack Porter selected for Washington High School Hall of Fame

Chelsea Dawn Baldwin, the daughter of Charles and Andrea Baldwin, was recently selected as the 2021 scholarship recipient of the Andalusia High School Scholarship Foundation (AHSSF). Chelsea was one of nine applications for the four-year renewable scholarship. The award was presented Saturday, April 25th, at the culmination of the annual board meeting of the AHSSF. Chelsea is also eligible for the AHSSF International Study Scholarship awarded annually to Andalusia High School graduates who are currently pursuing undergraduate college degrees and desire to participate in a university-based summer study abroad program. Currently, the AHSSF awards three International Study Scholarships each year—the Findley Scholarship, the Godwin Scholarship, and the Class of 1948 Scholarship. These scholarships provide tuition, travel, and living expenses for a four- to six-week program at historic institutions to include the University of Cambridge in England.