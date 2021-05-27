enGene Announces First-in-Human Dosing of EG-70 for the Treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) - Get Report today announced it has initiated THRIVE-AA2, the second planned Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CTP-543, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata. The Company expects to report topline results from THRIVE-AA2 in the second half of 2022. Under current timelines, the Company believes that positive results from two Phase 3 trials could serve as the basis for submitting a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2023 for CTP-543 for the treatment of moderate to severe alopecia areata in adult patients.