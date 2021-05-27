enGene Announces First-in-Human Dosing of EG-70 for the Treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial
- EG-70 is a first-in-class intravesical non-viral genetic medicine encoding RIG-I activators and IL-12 as a monotherapy. - First clinical candidate from company's novel proprietary platform engineered to activate both innate and adaptive immune systems. BOSTON and MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - enGene Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing...homenewshere.com