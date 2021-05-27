Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

enGene Announces First-in-Human Dosing of EG-70 for the Treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

By enGene
homenewshere.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article- EG-70 is a first-in-class intravesical non-viral genetic medicine encoding RIG-I activators and IL-12 as a monotherapy. - First clinical candidate from company's novel proprietary platform engineered to activate both innate and adaptive immune systems. BOSTON and MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - enGene Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing...

homenewshere.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Bladder Cancer#Lung Cancer#Clinical Research#Clinical Studies#Clinical Trials#Treatment Efficacy#Gene Therapy#Bcg#Nmibc#Monotherapy#Intravesical#Engene Inc Engene Inc#Dually#Ddx Rrb Platform#Rna#Ddx Technology#Gmp#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Concert Pharmaceuticals Initiates THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating CTP-543 For Alopecia Areata

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) - Get Report today announced it has initiated THRIVE-AA2, the second planned Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CTP-543, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata. The Company expects to report topline results from THRIVE-AA2 in the second half of 2022. Under current timelines, the Company believes that positive results from two Phase 3 trials could serve as the basis for submitting a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2023 for CTP-543 for the treatment of moderate to severe alopecia areata in adult patients.
Watertown, MAPosted by
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion Of Enrollment Of Phase 1 DAVIO Clinical Trial Of EYP-1901 For The Potential Treatment Of Wet AMD

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the completion of patient enrollment of its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 as a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Presents Phase 1 Data On The Anti-Cancer Effect Of Plinabulin In Combination With Checkpoint Inhibitors In SCLC At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

- Data from U.S. Phase 1 dose escalation investigator-initiated trial demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability. - Plinabulin, in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab, shows 46% objective response rate (ORR) in 13 evaluable patients with PD-1/PD-L1 naïve or resistant tumors in 2 nd line and beyond in small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
CancerKGUN 9

Why bladder cancer cases are expected to increase in 2021

Astellas & Seagen are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend. May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, and while instances of many cancers are on the decline, incidences of bladder cancer are expected to rise this year, with an estimated 83,730 people in the U.S. to be diagnosed in 2021. This means that, on average, 299 people will hear the devastating words “you have cancer” each day due to bladder cancer alone.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed In China In The Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Pemigatinib As The First-line Treatment Of Unresectable Or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announces that the first patient has been successfully enrolled and dosed in the clinical trial of pemigatinib (IBI375), a fibroblast growth factor receptor 1/2/3 (FGFR1/2/3) inhibitor, for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma in China. The study is a key component of the global Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluates the efficacy and safety of pemigatinib versus gemcitabine plus cisplatin in first-line treatment of participants with unresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) rearrangement.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Connect Biopharma Announces First Subject Dosed In Phase I Trial Evaluating Safety, Tolerability And Pharmacokinetic Profile Of CBP-174 In Healthy Adult Subjects

Development program exploring the potential of CBP-174 in the treatment of chronic inflammatory pruritus. SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in a Phase I trial evaluating CBP-174 in healthy adult subjects.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Kintara Therapeutics Provides Positive Site Activation Update On GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial For Glioblastoma

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated in 15 U.S. sites as of May 14, 2021.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

CStone Announces the First-in-Class Registrational Clinical Trial of Sugemalimab Met its Primary Endpoint in Stage III NSCLC and Plans to Submit a New Drug Application

Sugemalimab becomes the world's first anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody to successfully improve progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. Sugemalimab is also the world's first anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody covering both locally advanced/unresectable (stage III) and metastatic (stage IV)...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Progression in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Oncotarget published "A higher De Ritis ratio (AST/ALT) is a risk factor for progression in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer" which reported that a recent study revealed that a high De Ritis ratio was a risk factor in some solid malignancies. This Oncotarget study examined the importance of the De...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed In Phase 1 Study Of Oral IL-23 Receptor Antagonist PN-232

NEWARK, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced that the first human subject has been dosed in a Phase 1 study of PN-232, a novel oral interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide. This study is designed to determine the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PN-232 in healthy volunteers. Recruitment for the study is ongoing.
CancerBusiness Insider

NOXXON Announces Positive Results From Second Cohort in Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 Brain Cancer Trial

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today positive results from the second cohort in its Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in patients with brain cancer (Glioblastoma Multiforme). Data show that NOX-A12 at 400mg/week continues to be safe and well tolerated with apparent signals of reduction of tumor size.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Ultimovacs Announces Publication In The Journal Of Translational Medicine On Mechanistic Rationale Of UV1 Cancer Vaccine Supporting Phase 2 Study Design In Malignant Mesothelioma

OSLO, Norway, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, today announced that a peer-reviewed article on the ongoing NIPU Phase II trial of the Company's universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) has been published. The article in The Journal of Translational Medicine outlines the mechanistic rationale for the use of the combination of UV1 with two checkpoint inhibitors, ipilimumab and nivolumab.
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

Diagnosing Skin Cancer Non-Invasively: Veriskin, Inc. Secures Funding From National Cancer Institute and Private Investors; Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- Veriskin, Inc., a start-up medical device company, has invented and is developing novel technology for skin cancer diagnostics and screening. Veriskin has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its TruScore device in July, 2020. Development of this innovative technology is being supported by grant funding from the National Cancer Institute and seed-round capital from private investors. Veriskin has completed two IRB-approved clinical studies. The Company is initiating a third clinical study, preparatory to designing the clinical trial needed to obtain FDA approval to market its device.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

LogicBio Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Groundbreaking Phase 1/2 SUNRISE Clinical Trial For The Treatment Of Pediatric Patients Suffering From Methylmalonic Acidemia

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with LB-001, the Company's investigational single-administration gene editing therapy based on its proprietary GeneRide™ platform, in the SUNRISE Phase 1/2 clinical trial in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). The child received the intravenous infusion of LB-001 at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Aptorum Group Announces Positive Interim Phase I Clinical Trial Progress for ALS-4 Targeting Staphylococcus aureus and Positive Pre-IND Progress for SACT-1 Targeting Neuroblastoma

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ("Aptorum Group” or "Aptorum”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces positive progress in respect of: (i) its ongoing Phase I clinical trial for ALS-4 (a first in-class anti-virulence approach based small molecule targeting Staphylococcus aureus, including, but not limited to Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus ("MRSA”)), under which two initial cohorts of the single dose ascending dose (SAD) portion of the trial in healthy male and female adult subjects have been completed with no serious adverse events observed (with in total 6 cohorts for SAD and 3 cohorts for multiple ascending dose (MAD) have been planned); and (ii) its ongoing Pre-IND preparation for SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule targeting neuroblastoma, under which the Pre-IND meeting with the US FDA has been completed.
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

Zai Lab Announces First Patient Treated In China In The Registrational Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 Study Of Repotrectinib

TRIDENT-1 study is enrolling patients with ROS1+ advanced NSCLC and NTRK+ advanced solid tumors. SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced dosing of the first patient in China in the registrational Phase 2 portion of TRIDENT-1 study of repotrectinib being conducted by its partner Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. and Zai Lab in patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NTRK+ advanced solid tumors. Zai Lab has an exclusive license agreement with Turning Point for the development and commercialization of repotrectinib in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).