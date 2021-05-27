Stephen J. Pascoe: As the world re-opens, spend sensibly
As vaccinations continue to rise and restrictions loosen, many Americans are feeling optimistic about the summer. A recent survey by Country Financial found a majority of Americans are feeling positive about their personal finances and are ready to spend. In fact, 64% of those surveyed are making big plans for the summer, including taking vacations, making home upgrades and attending live shows, concerts or sports events.www.postbulletin.com