Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not hiding their romantic reunion as the two were seen in Miami. Meanwhile, the former's ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez is focused on the future. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," the former Yankee star, 45, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday (May 23). "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."