Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase dated

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13th at 10 a.m. PT. According to Xbox Games Marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg, the show will focus on “games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world.” Fans can expect to hear more about “the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.”

egmnow.com
