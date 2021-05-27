Residual Networks from Scratch Applied to Computer Vision
Deep Convolutional Neural Networks changed the research landscape significantly for image classification [1]. As more levels were added, the expressiveness of the model increased; it was able to learn more complex representations. At some point, there seems to be a positive correlation between the depth of the network and the accuracy of the model. In the way was the vanishing/exploding gradient problem that was worsened as the networks were going deeper. Normalized initialization and intermediate normalization layers eventually solved that problem, and the deep networks start to converge. However, instead of the intuitive reasoning before the experimentations that followed, the accuracy of the models with increasing depth started to saturate and then actually degrading rapidly. It was not due to overfitting but to limitations of the current solvers used to optimize the models [2].