Residual Networks from Scratch Applied to Computer Vision

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Convolutional Neural Networks changed the research landscape significantly for image classification [1]. As more levels were added, the expressiveness of the model increased; it was able to learn more complex representations. At some point, there seems to be a positive correlation between the depth of the network and the accuracy of the model. In the way was the vanishing/exploding gradient problem that was worsened as the networks were going deeper. Normalized initialization and intermediate normalization layers eventually solved that problem, and the deep networks start to converge. However, instead of the intuitive reasoning before the experimentations that followed, the accuracy of the models with increasing depth started to saturate and then actually degrading rapidly. It was not due to overfitting but to limitations of the current solvers used to optimize the models [2].

#Input And Output#Computer Models#Deep Learning#Multiple Units#A Residual Network#The Residual Network#Data Augmentation#Tensorflow Keras Models#Tensorflow Keras Layers#Batchnormalization#Fashion Mnist#Imagedatagenerator#Image Generator#Target Size#Image Gen Train#Directory Train#Train Valid#Cnn#Resnet#Deep Residual Networks
