Many failures line the paths of successful careers, but great successes always outshine them. Texas-based streamer Hamzah Saadah knows this firsthand. He has come to be recognized by the name Absorber, and his early career faced the challenges of gaining audience traction. He broke into the YouTube and social media scene with card magic, challenge videos with his brothers, and day-to-day vlogging. Around two years of minimal growth led Absorber to gaming videos, and he has since taken off. He reflects, “Ever since I have been posting gaming videos, and I do not regret anything I did in the past because I probably would not be here today if I did not try out vlogging or the magic videos.”