D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister has left early access
You ever just wanna mash your tabletop right into your computer? You're having a delightful session of Dungeons & Dragons, but man, you wish you could just watch it virtually rather than have to make up all these call images in your brain. If that's the case, D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister might be the game for you. Developed by Tactical Adventures, it left early access today, and invites players into a fantasy world based on the D&D 5e ruleset.www.rockpapershotgun.com