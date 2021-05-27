D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister has left early access

This past Thursday, Critical Role went up against what will likely be the biggest epic confrontation in Campaign 2, and will soon wrap up the season. Well folks, Thursday has come and gone, and what a fight it was. This Thursday marked the climax of Campaign 2, as the Mighty Nein squared off against the final big boss fight in the game. We’re about to wade deep into spoiler territory, but you either saw it for yourself, or you’ll catch up soon enough now that the campaign is finally winding down. You’ll only have a few episodes shy of 150 to wade through, which is probably enough time to while away what remains of the pandemic.