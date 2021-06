It takes a lot to break through in Hollywood. Talent, hard work, and a lot of luck, but to stay booked and busy for decades is a whole ‘nother level of star power. One of the people who has it is comedian David Alan Grier. He had his big break in the 1990s with the iconic sketch comedy show In Living Color. He’s been in films and television ever since. Most recently, he co-starred as a pot-smoking grandpa on Jamie Foxx Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with Grier about his career and how his new show with Jamie Foxx came together. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.