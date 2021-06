Ask anyone who has even a passing interest in New Orleans brass bands and they will tell you they know of The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Ask pretty much anyone else, and you’re likely to get a shrug of the shoulders were you to mention their band name. You see, fame’s a funny thing really isn’t it. We all know of the type of fame you see in your Pacino’s, Beckham’s, and Beyonce’s of the world. But what’s easily forgotten is that there is a different type of fame – what we might call ‘niche fame’.