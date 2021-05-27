Cancel
3 Data Engineering Experts Share Their Thoughts on Where Data Is Headed

betterprogramming.pub
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is almost halfway over, and it seems like hundreds of millions of dollars have gone into investing in data, data startups, and machine learning. In particular, funding has also shifted heavily from just focusing on the data science and machine learning space to the data engineering and data management space.

betterprogramming.pub
Sciencetechgig.com

Google, Amazon, Bosch and others are hiring Data Science engineers

Data is touching almost every domain of the market that has increased the demand for Data Science experts. Here are some job openings for Data Science graduates. Data and analytics have come out as the driving force for businesses since the companies are now depending on datasets for marketing strategies, business operations, the burgeoning Artificial Intelligence field, and logistical decisions. The technologies like Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things are also using.
Softwaredallassun.com

Crux Informatics Advances Data Engineering Services with New Data Quality Measures and Transformation Capabilities

Launch of Crux Data Protect and Crux Wrangle services expand users' ability to ensure data quality across data pipelines and transform datasets to meet internal requirements. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Following significant market demand, Crux Informatics today announced the launch of two services, Crux Data Protect and Crux Wrangle. Part of a broader strategy to grow data preparation capabilities on the Crux Platform, these services comprehensively address specific customer pain points around data quality and transformations. These services expand Crux's capabilities beyond data delivery and operations, bringing its users a managed service to tackle advanced data engineering challenges.
Hoboken, NJNew Haven Register

Data Governance Expert Shares Privacy Compliance and Remote Work Challenges

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and privacy compliance expert, shares privacy compliance and remote work challenges in a new article. The informative article first reviews remote work inherent privacy and security risks. The author then discusses organization privacy best practices, including conducting a...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Databricks unifies data science and engineering with a federated data mesh

During its online Data + AI Summit conference, Databricks today unveiled Databricks Machine Learning, a platform that lets data science teams build AI models based on the AutoML framework. The offering follows yesterday’s launch of an open source Delta Sharing project that lets organizations employ a protocol to securely share...
Technologyarxiv.org

On the Usage of Psychophysiological Data in Software Engineering: An Extended Systematic Mapping Study

In recent years, many studies have applied wearable devices to capture psychophysiological data from software developers. However, the current literature lacks investigations that classify the studies and point out gaps to be explored. This article, therefore, seeks to present a comprehensive overview of the literature by classifying and creating a systematic map of the works. Besides, it seeks to pinpoint research gaps, challenges, and trends. Based on widely known guidelines, a systematic mapping of the literature was designed and run to answer eight research questions. After applying a careful filtering process, we selected 27 representative studies from a sample of 2,084 potentially relevant works retrieved from seven digital libraries. The main results are: a classification scheme of the published studies was produced; there is no predominance of the devices used to capture psychophysiological data; over 50% of the studies have explored indicators related to mental states and neural activity; and 80% have analyzed composite data to understand the cognitive load and in the context of understanding debugging programs and strategies. Our findings can benefit researchers and students by creating a systematic map of the literature, being a starting point for future research.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Best Practice Steps for Safe Data Sharing

Digital data is everywhere, you only have to look at how much data is transmitted over the internet on a weekly, daily, hourly, or even second-by-second basis to understand just how much data is being shared. In fact, at the start of 2020, the amount of data in the world was estimated to be 44 zettabytes. Given how much data is created every day, pundits predict that this will likely increase to 175 zettabytes by 2025.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Databricks unveils data sharing protocol as part of data lakehouse

Databricks, the inventor and commercial distributor of the Apache Spark processing platform, has announced the launch of an open source project called Delta Sharing at the Data + AI Summit. The supplier describes Delta Sharing as the “first open protocol for securely sharing data across organisations in real time, completely...
AmazonVentureBeat

How data analytics can help recruit the best engineers

Employers are facing a lot of pressure to fill open positions efficiently and effectively — a task made even more difficult in light of low unemployment and a shortage of people with specific types of skills. Some enterprises are tackling this challenge with data analytics, by incorporating embedded reporting and analytical tools into their talent acquisition programs. By integrating different data sources into their hiring processes, these enterprises can expand the pool of potential candidates, identify qualified applicants, and improve the hiring process.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How can a shared Slack channel improve your data quality?

CEO of Dashbird. 13y experience as a software developer & 5y of building Serverless applications. Have you ever heard anyone saying: “Our data is great, we’ve never had any data quality issues“? Ensuring data quality is hard. The magnitude of the problem makes us believe that we need some really big actions to make any improvements. But the reality shows, often the simplest and most intuitive solutions can be incredibly impactful. In this article, we’ll look at one idea to improve the process around data quality, and make it more rewarding and actionable.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Data Sharing: Myths vs. Reality

If recent attacks have taught anything, it’s that defenses are insufficient, and no entity can stand alone against the forces of nation-state adversaries. It’s time for enhanced data sharing under the umbrella of collective defense, says Brett Williams, co-founder of IronNet Cybersecurity. In this eBook with ISMG, Williams discusses:. The...
TechnologyItproportal

Tips for tackling dark data on shared drives

With the pandemic pushing life further online and remote work becoming the norm, companies face growing risks and challenges with “dark data” – data collected and stored but never used. Much of this “dark data” hides in documents, spreadsheets and content scattered across the enterprise on shared drives, Microsoft 365 and SharePoint.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Engineering essentials for data science

The programming concepts in the “Analytics Essentials for Data Science” post covered how to work with data once it’s sitting in front of you. These concepts are sufficient if your workflow looks something like downloading a CSV from Google Drive onto your laptop, analyzing the data, then attaching a PDF to a report.
Softwaredatabricks.com

Introducing Delta Sharing: An Open Protocol for Secure Data Sharing

Data sharing has become critical in the modern economy as enterprises look to securely exchange data with their customers, suppliers and partners. For example, a retailer may want to publish sales data to its suppliers in real time, or a supplier may want to share real-time inventory. But so far, data sharing has been severely limited because sharing solutions are tied to a single vendor. This creates friction for both data providers and consumers, who naturally run different platforms.
TechnologyZDNet

Databricks rolls out data sharing, automated pipelines, data catalog

The name of Databricks' annual conference has gone from "Spark Summit" to "Spark + AI Summit" and now to "Data + AI Summit." The evolution of the event name tracks Databricks' own transition from the Spark company, to the AI on Spark company, to what we might now call the "Delta Lakehouse" company. In testament to that, this year, at the event's second virtual incarnation, the company is rolling out a new open source project called Delta Sharing; a new proprietary SQL-based data pipeline platform called Delta Live Tables; and the new home-grown/proprietary Unity Catalog, for data cataloging needs.
Softwaredatabricks.com

Announcing the Launch of Delta Live Tables: Reliable Data Engineering Made Easy

As the amount of data, data sources and data types at organizations grow, building and maintaining reliable data pipelines has become a key enabler for analytics, data science and machine learning (ML). Prioritizing these initiatives puts increasing pressure on data engineering teams because processing the raw, messy data into clean, fresh, reliable data is a critical step before these strategic initiatives can be pursued.
Computerssiliconangle.com

Databricks releases data-sharing protocol to open source

Databricks Inc. is using its Data + AI Summit today to launch a new open-source project called Delta Sharing that provides an open protocol for securely sharing data across organizations in real time, regardless of the platform on which the data resides. The company also announced reliability, governance and scalability...
Pythongoodnotes.com

Day in the Life of a Hybrid Data & Backend Engineer at GoodNotes

Nathan joined GoodNotes 8 months ago as one of our software engineers, after being referred by a friend. While he started out working on backend projects, he’s now migrated to the Data Platform team, where he works on a cross-functional team to build our internal analytics platform. Here’s what he...
Healthheart.org

Precision Medicine Platform accelerates data sharing and collaboration in scientific research

DALLAS and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Efficient, rapid data management and analysis are critical to finding effective health care solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes. A new alliance between the American Heart Association’s Precision Medicine Platform and Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), will make the Association’s Precision Medicine Platform even more accessible to healthcare organizations for fast, efficient supercomputing data analysis research, even from a laptop computer.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Engineers Shouldn’t Write Airflow Dags

It’s time for a better way to use Apache Airflow. I believe data engineers shouldn’t write Airflow DAGs. Instead, Data Engineers should build frameworks automating the way those DAGs are created. There’s nothing more boring than doing the same thing over and over again. And that’s exactly what you do...