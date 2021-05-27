Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)

Why Data Scientists might want to consider picking up the C programming language. The wonderful world of the Data Science domain usually resides in high-level, declarative programming languages. A prime example of such a language is Python, but just looking at the list of most popular languages quickly reveals what kind of syntax most Data Scientists prefer to work with. The biggest three languages that I usually attribute to Data Science are Python, R, and Julia. While Scala, SAS, and similar solutions are certainly noteworthy, especially with some of those options being more popular than the Julia language. However, I figured Julia deserved the spot because of its rapid increase in adoption. The point here is to examine the properties of those languages.