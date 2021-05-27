Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)

Models able to capture all the possible information in graphs: as we saw, graph data is everywhere and takes the form of interconnected nodes with feature vectors. And Yes, we can use some Multilayer Perceptron models to resolve our downstream tasks, but we will be losing the connections that the graph topology offers us. As for convolution neural networks, their mechanisms are dedicated to a special case of graph: grid-structured inputs, where nodes are fully connected with no sparsity. That being said, the only remaining solution is a model that can build upon the information given in both: the nodes’ features and the local structures in our graph, which can ease our downstream task; and that is literally what GNN does.