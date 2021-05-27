Cancel
Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople always say “you should understand the data first before doing modeling”. What does it mean exactly by “understand the data” and are there any specific steps that we can follow?. The process to understand the data is called Exploratory Data Anaysis(EDA). It refers to the process of initial investigation...

towardsdatascience.com
#Exploratory Data Analysis#Eda#Missing Data#First Data#Summary Data#Eda#Exploratory Data Anaysis#Kaggle#Saleprice#Yearbuilt#Garageyrblt#Yrsold#Inplace#Data Distribution#Data Types#Numerical Data#Data Fields#Categorical Data#Dataset#Machine Learning Models
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Machine Learning System Architectures

I’m a big advocate for learning by doing, and it just so turns out that it’s probably the best way to learn machine learning. If you’re a machine learning engineer (and possibly a Data Scientists), you may never quite feel fulfilled when a project ends at the model evaluation phase of the Machine Learning Workflow, as your typical Kaggle competition would — and no, I have nothing against Kaggle, I think it’s a great platform to improve your modeling skills.
Technologyreadwrite.com

Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing – Why it Matters and How it Works

Manual operations in manufacturing often lead to increased costs and decreased growth. Manufacturers have to resolve 4 critical challenges: operations optimization, cost savings, production quality improvement, and demand forecasting. Digitizing one or two processes can only work to an extent and only a complete digital solution could come in handy....
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

3 Must-Know SQL Functions For Efficient Data Analysis

SQL is a programming language used by relational database management systems. It provides numerous functions and methods that operate on the data stored in relational databases. SQL is not just a query language. We can use it to filter, manipulate, and analyze data as well. In this article, we will...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Why C Comes In Handy For Data Science

Why Data Scientists might want to consider picking up the C programming language. The wonderful world of the Data Science domain usually resides in high-level, declarative programming languages. A prime example of such a language is Python, but just looking at the list of most popular languages quickly reveals what kind of syntax most Data Scientists prefer to work with. The biggest three languages that I usually attribute to Data Science are Python, R, and Julia. While Scala, SAS, and similar solutions are certainly noteworthy, especially with some of those options being more popular than the Julia language. However, I figured Julia deserved the spot because of its rapid increase in adoption. The point here is to examine the properties of those languages.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How (Not) to Fail At Your Data Science Project

Over a year since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, data scientists are still struggling to get their models back into shape. Every week or so, I see another article lamenting how the disruptions of the past year have negatively impacted machine learning models. Many organisations have stopped trying to adapt and are simply hoping to wait it out until we ‘get back to normal’.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automate sample Big data generation with Faker and PostgreSQL for Django Projects

While working on data-intensive applications there is always a need to generate loads of mock data to test in several scenarios. And we need ways to generate large datasets in minutes if not in seconds in most cases. In my case, we needed a mock dataset for our UAT environments, IoT, and to validate the performance of APIs and queries. I used to generate data in CSVs and move the data to the database. But it seemed inefficient. The dataset must be generated if not saved already and then we need to maintain, integrate and run a standalone python script.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

12 SQL and NoSQL Datastores for Your Application

How to choose a suitable SQL or NoSQL database based on data type and use case. How do you choose a datastore? Maybe, you assess whether the use case needs a Relational database. Depending on the answer, you pick your favorite SQL or NoSQL datastore, and make it work. It is a prudent tactic: a known devil is better than an unknown angel.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Improve Model Quality in Machine Learning

Model quality is inextricably linked to training data. Today, having powerful computers and computational software makes it easy to build machine learning models that perform perfectly on training datasets. However, the downfall of these supposedly perfect models is their poor performance on previously unseen data. Figure 1 shows an illustration...
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Counterfactual Evaluation Policy for Machine Learning Models

How to monitor models whose actions prevent us from observing ground truth?. The goal of monitoring any system is to track its health. In the context of machine learning, it is crucial to track the performance of the models we are serving in production. It can help us inform when our models are not fresh anymore and retraining of the model is required. It can also help us detect abuse in cases like fraud detection where there could be adversarial actors trying to harm the model.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Over-smoothing issue in graph neural network

Models able to capture all the possible information in graphs: as we saw, graph data is everywhere and takes the form of interconnected nodes with feature vectors. And Yes, we can use some Multilayer Perceptron models to resolve our downstream tasks, but we will be losing the connections that the graph topology offers us. As for convolution neural networks, their mechanisms are dedicated to a special case of graph: grid-structured inputs, where nodes are fully connected with no sparsity. That being said, the only remaining solution is a model that can build upon the information given in both: the nodes’ features and the local structures in our graph, which can ease our downstream task; and that is literally what GNN does.
ComputersNature.com

KAUST Metagenomic Analysis Platform (KMAP), enabling access to massive analytics of re-annotated metagenomic data

Exponential rise of metagenomics sequencing is delivering massive functional environmental genomics data. However, this also generates a procedural bottleneck for on-going re-analysis as reference databases grow and methods improve, and analyses need be updated for consistency, which require acceess to increasingly demanding bioinformatic and computational resources. Here, we present the KAUST Metagenomic Analysis Platform (KMAP), a new integrated open web-based tool for the comprehensive exploration of shotgun metagenomic data. We illustrate the capacities KMAP provides through the re-assembly of ~ 27,000 public metagenomic samples captured in ~ 450 studies sampled across ~ 77 diverse habitats. A small subset of these metagenomic assemblies is used in this pilot study grouped into 36 new habitat-specific gene catalogs, all based on full-length (complete) genes. Extensive taxonomic and gene annotations are stored in Gene Information Tables (GITs), a simple tractable data integration format useful for analysis through command line or for database management. KMAP pilot study provides the exploration and comparison of microbial GITs across different habitats with over 275 million genes. KMAP access to data and analyses is available at https://www.cbrc.kaust.edu.sa/aamg/kmap.start.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Tips to Boost Your Data Science Learning

Many guides give you advice on how to get started in data science: which online courses to take, which projects to implement for your portfolio, and which skills to acquire. But what if you got started with your learning journey, and now you are somewhere in the middle and don’t know where to go next?
Softwarexda-developers

New Features in Analytics Kit 5.3.1 to Harness Data-driven Intelligence

HUAWEI Analytics Kit 5.3.1 was recently unveiled, and is designed to address enterprises' evolving requirements. The new version comes equipped with a broad range of new features, such as intelligent data access, uninstallation analysis, game analysis reports, and profile labels, offering a comprehensive, but fine-tuned data analysis experience characterized by seamless efficiency and effortless convenience.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Essential Bash for Data Science

Supercharge your productivity by getting along with shells. As a data professional, chances are you already know Python, one of the most powerful general purpose languages which has libraries to do almost anything conveniently. Why, then, to learn Bash and the Unix shell in general? Some of the use cases I’ve found in my work:
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Visualizing High Dimensional Data

Data visualization helps in identifying hidden patterns, associations, and trends between different columns of data. We create different types of charts, plots, graphs, etc. in order to understand what data is all about and how different columns are related to each other. It is easy to visualize data that have...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

The Simple Way to Empower Data Science Teams (With Data)

A data science team is only as good as the data it has to work with. As data science leader Scott Ernst writes:. “Improper data collection produces garbage results.”. Not only is the quality of data important, but so is the quantity. Without enough insightful data, a data science team will be limited in what it can produce.