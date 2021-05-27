11 Must-Have Chrome Extensions Web Developers and Designers

Thousands of Google Chrome extensions available on the official Chrome Web Store are tampering with security headers on popular websites, putting users at risk of a wide range of web-based attacks. While they are a little-known technical detail, security headers are an important part of the current internet landscape. At a technical level, a security header is an HTTP response sent by the server to a client app, such as a browser. [...] In a paper presented at the MADWeb workshop at the NDSS 2021 security conference, researchers from the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security said they tried to assess the number of Chrome extensions tampering with security headers for the very first time. Using a custom framework they built specifically for their study, the research team said they analyzed 186,434 Chrome extensions that were available on the official Chrome Web Store last year. Their work found that 2,485 extensions were intercepting and modifying at least one security header used by today's Top 100 most popular websites (as available in the Tranco list).