For $131,750, people can already buy the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G 550. For those with a very limited budget though, the Suzuki Jimny with mods presents a much cheaper alternative. The Jimny has been on the receiving end of a forbidden technique from modders over the years, which turn the little SUV into a Baby G-Class. Just last year, Supercar Blondie placed the Brabus G-Class and Jimny with a copy of the same body kit found in the Merc side by side, and the resemblance of their exteriors was just uncanny.