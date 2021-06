Title: Warehouse / Delivery / Production Worker – DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Description: Part Time or Full Time: Shifts run Monday through Saturday. 1st and 2nd shifts. We are looking for motivated individuals to join our warehouse and production team in our fast-paced environment. Most of our employees work in multiple departments, so we are looking for individuals who are flexible and enjoy diversity in their job! This position will work on the kitchen production floor, deliver chocolate and supplies to our store locations, as well as complete tasks in the warehouse. This role is a behind the scenes position that supports our well-established reputation for producing an outstanding product!