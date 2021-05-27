COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several organizations including Mizzou and Columbia Public Schools will be lifting their mask requirements in the coming days.

According to a news release from the Columbia city manager's office, several establishments are changing their COVID-19 policies. Starting June 1, masks will no longer be required in city or county buildings. Both the city and county still advise people who are not vaccinated to wear masks. Masks will still be required on public transportation and at transportation hubs.

Columbia Public Schools will no longer require masks indoors or on buses starting June 4. People can still choose to wear masks. According to the news release, the district may change its policies if the COVID-19 case rates start to increase.

Mizzou will also change its policy on masks and social distancing starting June 1. The university will no longer require masks indoors. It will also no longer require Incident Command to approve campus events. The university is encouraging staff and students to get vaccinated.

Columbia College will make masks optional for vaccinated people also starting June 1.

Moberly Area Community College will change its policy June 15. Masks will not be required for vaccinated people. The college will arrange classrooms and public areas to maintain three feet of social distancing. Employees who are vaccinated will be allowed to attend in-person meetings and ride together in college vehicles.

"As community partners, we continue to recommend wearing masks and social distancing, especially for people who are not vaccinated. As we continue to lift restrictions, now is the time to provide updated guidance to our community," said Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. "With more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it will become safer for everyone to begin enjoying activities like school and community engagement in a more normal way."

The post Columbia Public Schools, Mizzou among organizations to lift mask requirements appeared first on ABC17NEWS .