Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

MSP Paw Paw Post trooper recognized for work during 2019 home invasion

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU5Di_0aDRFLqX00

A Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post trooper is being recognized for his actions during a home invasion back in 2019 in which he and two other officers were shot.

Tpr. Mark Fletcher was named the 2020 International Association of Chiefs of Police/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year, according to a news release Thursday.

“We are proud to honor Trooper Fletcher as the 2020 Trooper of the Year for his courageous actions and selfless commitment to his fellow officers,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Trooper Fletcher has served the people of Michigan honorably and embodies the qualities of a true public servant.”

The home invasion happened Dec. 1, 2019 in Comstock Township . Police say the intruder, William Jones, held Christopher Neal at gunpoint before shooting and killing him.

Body Camera Released in Hostage Situation

When they arrived at the scene, Fletcher and his fellow troopers determined the home was occupied by a Neal, his wife, and their young daughter.

While the wife and daughter were able to escape to an upstairs room, Christopher was taken hostage by the armed intruder in a downstairs bedroom.

Troopers heard a gunshot from inside the home while they were outside planning what to do, leading them to immediately enter the home to try to rescue the family.

Once inside the troopers safely rescued the woman and child.

As law enforcement tried to negotiate with the intruder, he continued firing shots through the floor and walls into adjacent rooms, eventually hitting three of the officers, including Trooper Fletcher.

Fletcher immediately went to the aid of one of his injured colleagues before realizing he had also been shot below the knee. He then used a tourniquet on his own leg and continued administering first aid to one of the injured troopers as he and two others were taken to the hospital.

The suspect, William Jones, broke a window and left the home but was apprehended and taken into custody by law enforcement waiting outside.

Troopers found Christopher dead in the living room.

The injured troopers recovered from their injuries and Fletcher returned to work a few weeks later.

“Trooper Fletcher’s bravery while under fire and his concern for others over himself is admirable and in keeping with the highest standards of our profession,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police. “His selfless and courageous actions are what we hope to instill in our troopers when they find themselves in such harrowing circumstances.”

Fletcher joined MSP in June 2017, graduating as a member of the 133 rd Trooper Recruit School.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Comstock Township, MI
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Paw Paw, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#State Troopers#At Scene Of Shooting#Home Invasion#Fire#Msp Paw Paw Post#Rd Trooper Recruit School#Gunpoint#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Col Joe Gasper#Law Enforcement#Hostage Situation#Tpr#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Holland, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Officers searching for suspect after assault in Holland State Park

Officers are searching for a man following an assault that happened Saturday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at Holland State Park at the main pavilion between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The victim was approached by a man with a knife and forced to walk to a vehicle where they were driven to an unknown location. The victim was later released, and suffered minor injuries.
Kentwood, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

One injured after shooting in Kentwood

One person is injured after being shot in Kentwood Saturday night. The shooting happened just around 9:15 p.m. last night in the 5900 block of Christie Avenue SE. Kentwood Police Department found that multiple shoots were fired from a car and one man had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Michigan Stateabc57.com

Michigan has 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 new deaths. The state has a total of 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths, 755,119 recovered, and 7,666,660 vaccine doses administered. Berrien Co.: 13,662 confirmed cases, 259 deaths, 107,890 vaccine doses administered. Cass Co.: 4,714...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...