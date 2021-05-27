The Royal Family Looks 'On With Their Hands Over Their Eyes' Each Time Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Speak,' Source Claims

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.