Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Royal Family Looks 'On With Their Hands Over Their Eyes' Each Time Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Speak,' Source Claims

By The Royal Observer Staff
theroyalobserver.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry hasn't been shy about talking about his brood — and it seems like the royal family has had enough of his candid comments. “Each time Harry and Meghan [Markle] now speak, the family look on with their hands over their eyes," a source told The Mirror. “Between them, they have made several serious accusations which they know will not be responded to by Harry’s family.”

www.theroyalobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Family Time#Nick Of Time#Eyes#Advertisement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Prince Harry on Armchair Expert

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Meghan Markle’s latest news-Prince Harry and the Duchess “continue to poke the bear” and the royal family members “will face problems”

If Megan loses her title, she will become a princess. A royal commentator pointed out that if Meghan loses the title of Duchess of Sussex, she will become a princess. Daniela Elser wrote news.com.au“After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attacked the royal family, any move to deprive them of their titles may have very unexpected consequences.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Demoted On Royals Website, Couple Now Appears Below Prince Edward & Sophie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to be below Prince William and Kate Middleton on the royal family website, but their spot has now changed. The couple — who left the royal family in 2020 and moved to California — now appear after Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne — who seemed to move up closer to William and Kate — and Prince Andrew.
helloniceworld.com

Why Meghan and Harry chose Lilibet Diana for baby’s name

After a torrid few months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a clear bid to strengthen family ties with their newborn baby daughter’s name. The couple have been outspoken about their treatment behind Palace walls — and why they were forced to quit the royal family in 2020. However,...
Celebritiesdailynewsgh.com

Queen Elizabeth Congratulates Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Birth Of Daughter Lilibet

And Meghan Markle on the birth of their baby daughter, Lilibet. The newest member of the British monarchy arrived on Friday, June 4. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the official Buckingham Palace statement reads.