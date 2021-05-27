The Royal Family Looks 'On With Their Hands Over Their Eyes' Each Time Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Speak,' Source Claims
Prince Harry hasn't been shy about talking about his brood — and it seems like the royal family has had enough of his candid comments. “Each time Harry and Meghan [Markle] now speak, the family look on with their hands over their eyes," a source told The Mirror. “Between them, they have made several serious accusations which they know will not be responded to by Harry’s family.”www.theroyalobserver.com