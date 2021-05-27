Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate antitrust panel announces round of hearings

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8jdc_0aDRFB1H00
© Greg Nash

The top two lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Thursday announced a set of three hearings scheduled for the summer.

Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and ranking member Mike Lee (R-Utah) are two key figures in attempts to turn the appetite for antitrust reform, especially with regards to Big Tech, into policy.

The first hearing will focus on “competition concerns” in the world of smart home technologies, which have exploded in popularity over the last few years.

Concentration in the market is already being scrutinized by the European Commission, which opened an investigation into the broader "Internet of Things" — simply understood as devices connected to the internet — last summer.

Google’s role in particular in the smart speaker market has been mentioned as an antitrust concern in lawsuits filed against the Silicon Valley giant by state attorneys general.

The second hearing will focus on consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry while the final of the trio will cover food supply competition issues.

The Hill

The Hill

225K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Big Tech#Internet Of Things#The Senate#State Lawmakers#European Lawmakers#State Attorneys#Senate Judiciary#D Minn#The European Commission#Antitrust Reform#Hearing#Lawsuits#Competition Concerns#Consolidation#Policy#Market#Ranking#Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate returns to recess leftovers

The Senate returns Tuesday to a full slate of negotiations Congress failed to complete before blowing town for Memorial Day. Driving the news: Next steps on a Jan. 6 commission will compete with infrastructure talks, police reform and a China-focused package on U.S. competitiveness. Infrastructure: Democrats and the White House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Progressive groups press Senate Democrats to abolish filibuster

More than 100 progressive groups called on Senate Democrats this week to abolish the filibuster after Senate Republicans used the legislative tactic to block the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: The blockage, which the was the first legislative filibuster of...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Schumer Schedules a Showdown

When the Senate broke for recess ahead of Memorial Day weekend—immediately after Senate Republicans filibustered legislation that would have established an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues about the grind that awaited them when they returned on June 7.
Congress & Courtsnewscenter1.tv

Rounds asks DOJ to look into meatpacking industry antitrust violations

WASHINGTON — Senator Mike Rounds and 27 others Wednesday requested that the Department of Justice investigate the meatpacking industry. The bipartisan letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asks the DOJ to look into any potential antitrust violations. The four largest meatpacking companies – two of which are foreign-owned – control...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Parliamentarian changes Senate calculus for Biden agenda

The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden ’s agenda. Democratic aides now say the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have to be even bigger since they have just...
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Grassley seeks hearing on antitrust concerns in the beef industry

IARN — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley continues efforts to increase transparency on cattle sales. As previously reported on the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Senator Grassley sent a letter earlier this month urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to continue a DOJ investigation into the nation’s four biggest meatpackers. Speaking with farm reporters last week, Grassley said he’s now seeking a hearing regarding antitrust concerns in the beef industry.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Senate Votes to Block Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday that called for the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory. As expected, Republicans used a procedural...
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Senate vote on Jan. 6 panel expected amid GOP opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate pushed action into Friday on a bill to create an independent commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters. Republicans still plan to block the measure using the filibuster, but snags on another, unrelated bill forced delays that...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Senate drags heels on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans were poised early today to block creation of a special commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel during a GOP push to put the violent insurrection behind them. The vote was expected in the wee hours,...
U.S. Politicsaamc.org

Senate Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Hospital Consolidation

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights held a hearing on May 19 titled “Antitrust Applied: Hospital Consolidation Concerns and Solutions.” The hearing focused on the impact of hospital consolidation on fair competition and consumers. Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) opened the hearing by highlighting the...
WREG

Senate panel grills Biden’s ATF nominee on gun control

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California has once again renewed the conversation about gun control on Capitol Hill. The shooting also comes as the Senate considers confirmation of a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. President Joe Biden’s...
Congress & CourtsConnecticut Post

Senate panel adds virus loan tax exemption to budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday added language to the state budget to ensure that federal Payroll Protection Program loans during the coronavirus pandemic aren’t subject to the state’s business profits tax. The full Senate already passed legislation aimed at protecting businesses who got the loans,...