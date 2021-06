For the second day in a row, India recorded fewer than 100,000 infections in 24 hours ending Wednesday. The country recorded a surge of 92,596 new Covid infections and 2,219 deaths, according to the latest data by the health ministry.But cases of mucormycosis, commonly referred to as “black fungus”. continue to rise across Indian states with many cities flagging a shortage of the anti-fungal injections used to treat the disease.The health minister Harsh Vardhan said the country had more than 28,000 cases of mucormycosis with the highest cases reported in Maharashtra and Gujarat.“The highest number of cases – 6,329 –...