The Australian dollar is showing little movement on Thursday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7739, down 0.01% on the day. It has been a good week for Australian releases. Earlier in the day, private new capital expenditure rose by 6.3% in the first quarter, pointing to renewed strength in business spending on buildings and equipment. The indicator has now posted back-to-back gains after seven straight declines.