Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.