Senate GOP Proposes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 11 days ago

Senate Republicans now say they would be willing to support $1 trillion in infrastructure spending as a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s sweeping proposal to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems. The GOP plan would amount to nearly $1 trillion over eight years – much more than Republicans’...

rockproducts.com
