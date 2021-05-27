The Surprising Thing The Zodiac Killer Once Sent Police

The Zodiac Killer was a self-titled serial killer who terrorized San Francisco in the late 1960s. He was not only known for his brutal and seemingly random murders, but also for the tantalizing handwritten letters he sent to a number of news outlets, Biography writes. He also sent encoded notes he claimed held clues to his identity, The Guardian reports, though when they were decoded that proved to be a ruse to mislead the police. The letters contained details that had never been released publicly about the murders.